Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc (NYSE:NDP) Major Shareholder Aristides Capital Llc Buys 12,139 Shares of Stock

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc (NYSE:NDP) major shareholder Aristides Capital Llc acquired 12,139 shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.86 per share, for a total transaction of $119,690.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund stock opened at $10.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.49. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 7.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 47.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 404,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 130,321 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the first quarter worth about $48,000.

About Tortoise Energy Independence Fund

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

