Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Holdings Trimmed by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,944 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Total by 2.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,619,119 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $793,011,000 after buying an additional 523,994 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Total by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,925,878 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $406,880,000 after purchasing an additional 66,882 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Total during the first quarter worth $222,336,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Total by 14.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,931,744 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $220,899,000 after acquiring an additional 726,683 shares during the period. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Total by 12.2% during the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,029,045 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,577,000 after acquiring an additional 111,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Total stock opened at $34.57 on Thursday. Total SA has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $56.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.72 billion, a PE ratio of -27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.05 and its 200 day moving average is $37.08.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. Total had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $25.73 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a $0.645 dividend. This is a positive change from Total’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. Total’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TOT shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Total from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

