TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. 1,836,334 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 2,694,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.97.

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH had a negative return on equity of 164.30% and a negative net margin of 55.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 144,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.82% of TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

About TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT)

Toughbuilt Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

