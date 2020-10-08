TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TOWN. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TowneBank from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. TowneBank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $18.19 on Wednesday. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average of $18.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.23. TowneBank had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $162.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.07 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in TowneBank by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 488,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,196,000 after buying an additional 52,331 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in TowneBank by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 102,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 49.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 11,582 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 10.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,658 shares during the period. 47.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

