TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Raymond James

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.53% from the stock’s current price.

TPIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TPI Composites from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Shares of TPIC opened at $35.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.66. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $35.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $373.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 26,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $878,242.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 68,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $1,893,774.48. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 166,113 shares of company stock valued at $5,005,529. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 19.2% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 10,662.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.