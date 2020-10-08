Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR)

L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 3,047 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,144% compared to the typical volume of 245 call options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in L.B. Foster by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in L.B. Foster during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in L.B. Foster by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in L.B. Foster by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of L.B. Foster stock opened at $15.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.22. The company has a market cap of $161.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.34. L.B. Foster has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $20.76.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $145.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.73 million. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 4.07%. Analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of L.B. Foster from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

