Transition Metals (CVE:XTM) Shares Down 12.5%

Shares of Transition Metals Corp (CVE:XTM) fell 12.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 339,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 266% from the average session volume of 92,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60.

Transition Metals Company Profile (CVE:XTM)

Transition Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company has a portfolio of approximately 25 gold, copper, nickel, and platinum projects primarily in Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Transition Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transition Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.