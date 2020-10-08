Trex (NYSE:TREX) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $62.50 to $65.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Trex traded as high as $78.61 and last traded at $76.90, with a volume of 15099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.58.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Trex from $57.50 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $50.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.71.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Trex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 58,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.18.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $220.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.21 million. Trex had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Trex Company Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company Profile (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

