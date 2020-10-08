Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Trican Well Service Ltd (TSE:TCW) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from C$1.25 to C$1.30. The company traded as high as C$1.24 and last traded at C$1.21, with a volume of 302847 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.17.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$0.80 to C$1.10 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$1.20 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Trican Well Service from C$0.65 to C$1.20 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Cormark raised their price target on Trican Well Service from C$0.70 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Trican Well Service from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.14.

In related news, Senior Officer Dale M. Dusterhoft sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.97, for a total transaction of C$63,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 576,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$559,507.64. Insiders have sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $97,250 over the last ninety days.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $310.32 million and a PE ratio of -1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.83.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$28.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$26.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Trican Well Service Ltd will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

