TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TCBK. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. TriCo Bancshares currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of TCBK stock opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $806.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average of $28.10. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $41.42.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22). TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $76.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.33%.

In other TriCo Bancshares news, CEO Richard P. Smith sold 10,000 shares of TriCo Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $279,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,319,718.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBK. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 35,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 4.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,270,000 after buying an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 11.0% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 14.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

