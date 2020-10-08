Trinity Place (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) Shares Gap Down to $1.39

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.39, but opened at $1.30. Trinity Place shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

Get Trinity Place alerts:

Trinity Place (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Third Avenue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Place by 0.4% in the second quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 6,070,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 23,829 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Place during the second quarter worth about $690,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Trinity Place by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Trinity Place by 66.3% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 121,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 48,250 shares during the period.

Trinity Place Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS)

Trinity Place Holdings Inc, a real estate holding, investment, and asset management company, engages in commercial real estate business in the United States. The company's principal asset is located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan. It also owns a property occupied by a retail tenant in Paramus, New Jersey.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.