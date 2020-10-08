True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) versus Aphria (OTCMKTS:APHA) Head to Head Analysis

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) and True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aphria and True Drinks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aphria $179.29 million 8.28 -$12.48 million ($0.11) -46.73 True Drinks $1.95 million 10.46 -$3.88 million N/A N/A

True Drinks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aphria.

Profitability

This table compares Aphria and True Drinks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aphria 5.75% -0.30% -0.21% True Drinks -255.80% N/A -165.86%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.6% of Aphria shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of True Drinks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Aphria has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, True Drinks has a beta of 10.9, suggesting that its share price is 990% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aphria and True Drinks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aphria 0 0 8 0 3.00 True Drinks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aphria presently has a consensus price target of $9.47, suggesting a potential upside of 84.27%. Given Aphria’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Aphria is more favorable than True Drinks.

Summary

Aphria beats True Drinks on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc. produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc. is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

About True Drinks

True Drinks Holdings, Inc. markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries. The company was formerly known as True Drinks, Inc. and changed its name to True Drinks Holdings, Inc. in October 2012. True Drinks Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

