Truist Increases LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $75.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Truist from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.55% from the company’s previous close.

LYB has been the topic of several other reports. Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.30.

LYB opened at $79.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $98.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.48.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.4% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 195.7% during the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 123.7% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

