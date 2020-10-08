Trust Co. of Oklahoma Acquires New Stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,038,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,316,350,000 after purchasing an additional 18,701,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,004 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,693,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308,917 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,112,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 17.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,240,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792,057 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.19.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $49.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.81. Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $19,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,199,461.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $4,796,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

