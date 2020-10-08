Trust Co. of Oklahoma Acquires Shares of 10,981 Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,981 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after buying an additional 835,420 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Walmart by 17.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,855,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,254 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,043,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,322,749,000 after purchasing an additional 295,585 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 6.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,975,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $835,488,000 after purchasing an additional 441,514 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Walmart by 3.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,384,265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,707,000 after purchasing an additional 231,687 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 926,690 shares of company stock worth $126,563,837. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group set a $148.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.75.

Walmart stock opened at $140.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.79. The company has a market capitalization of $399.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $151.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

