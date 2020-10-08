Trust Co. of Oklahoma Acquires Shares of 12,006 Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 1.2% during the second quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 0.5% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 20,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Chubb by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $128,783.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,634.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $119.11 on Thursday. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. Chubb had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.60.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

