Trust Co. of Oklahoma Acquires Shares of 19,746 Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 694.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Biegger sold 33,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $1,266,656.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,809.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 53,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,916,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 194,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,003,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,668 shares of company stock worth $4,968,374. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $37.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.54. Conagra Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $22.83 and a 52 week high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.28%.

A number of research firms have commented on CAG. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.07.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

