Trust Co. of Oklahoma Invests $1.27 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 404 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodstock Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,432.98.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,195.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,208.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,738.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1,600.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.86, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,238 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $3,928,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,068,679.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.