Trust Co. of Oklahoma Invests $1 Million in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,517 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,549 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,520,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,447,000 after purchasing an additional 487,686 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,306 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $140.70 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $141.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,605,924.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,786,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.60.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

