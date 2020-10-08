Trust Co. of Oklahoma Invests $3.28 Million in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,461 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,000. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.4% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,567,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757,398 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,025,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152,731 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $495,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,013,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $613,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $122.91 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $222.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.49.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Imperial Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

