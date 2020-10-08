Trust Co. of Oklahoma Invests $807,000 in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,761 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,787,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Cigna by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after buying an additional 12,119 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Cigna by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 408,679 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,688,000 after buying an additional 16,460 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cigna by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 539,470 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $101,232,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,638,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,433,000 after buying an additional 172,026 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.70.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $176.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.75. Cigna Corp has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $224.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $39.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.93 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.89%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Partridge sold 2,700 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $486,108.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,968.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,743,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,550,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

