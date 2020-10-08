Trust Co. of Oklahoma Invests $815,000 in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,809 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,512,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,074,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,223 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 24.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,360,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $928,597,000 after buying an additional 1,230,385 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,661,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $533,368,000 after buying an additional 69,008 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 22.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $558,406,000 after buying an additional 577,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 19.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,465,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $432,815,000 after buying an additional 403,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.52.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total value of $506,836.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,387,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $216.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $224.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.94.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

