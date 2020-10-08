Trust Co. of Oklahoma Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 59,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 901,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,966,000 after purchasing an additional 45,327 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 2,496,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,099,000 after purchasing an additional 259,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 193,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 99,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C opened at $44.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.83 and its 200-day moving average is $47.93. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.