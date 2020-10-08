Trust Co. of Oklahoma Makes New $1.99 Million Investment in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Home Depot by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 32,755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $282.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.05. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The company has a market capitalization of $304.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Argus raised their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, August 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.94.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

