Trust Co. of Oklahoma Makes New Investment in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 272,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,207,000 after purchasing an additional 130,754 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 530,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHW opened at $691.80 on Thursday. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $725.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $688.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $591.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.69 by $1.41. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $637.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.74.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total transaction of $3,290,642.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total value of $3,190,362.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,624,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,543 shares of company stock worth $37,224,818. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

