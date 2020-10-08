Trust Co. of Oklahoma Purchases New Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,245 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,000. Union Pacific makes up about 1.0% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in Union Pacific by 100.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $204.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.08. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $205.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.04.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $285,690.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,353. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,230,714.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,276 shares of company stock worth $2,304,942 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

