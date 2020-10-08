Trust Co. of Oklahoma Purchases New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $313.00 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $329.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $310.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.60.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

