Trust Co. of Oklahoma Purchases Shares of 50,425 Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,831,000. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma owned 0.31% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,519,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 732,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,490,000 after purchasing an additional 182,829 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,140,000 after purchasing an additional 46,628 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,989,000. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,468,000.

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $242.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $236.68 and its 200 day moving average is $200.32. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $118.99 and a 12 month high of $251.74.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

