Trust Co. of Oklahoma Takes $709,000 Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 666.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cabana LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 66.3% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock opened at $196.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.33. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $210.86.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

