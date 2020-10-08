Trust Co. of Oklahoma Takes $977,000 Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,738 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,156,370 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,312,247,000 after buying an additional 1,281,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CVS Health by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,039,417 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,324,819,000 after purchasing an additional 251,722 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CVS Health by 19.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,224,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,364 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,245,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,139,748,000 after purchasing an additional 577,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in CVS Health by 91.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,518,644 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,189,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837,591 shares during the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $59.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVS. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

