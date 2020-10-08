Trust Co. of Oklahoma Takes Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 228.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 40.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $592.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $90.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $609.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $568.32 and its 200 day moving average is $530.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 29.55%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.39, for a total value of $1,253,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total value of $24,201,574.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,248 shares of company stock worth $27,405,326. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $576.00 to $654.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Argus lifted their target price on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.75.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

