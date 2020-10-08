Trust Co. of Oklahoma Takes Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,405 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,404,000. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.8% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 115.0% in the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 51.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,182 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 942.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,073,000 after acquiring an additional 43,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total value of $887,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,261,654.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.00, for a total value of $1,630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,683,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,630,908. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ COST opened at $363.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $160.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $345.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $364.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.78.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

