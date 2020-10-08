Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRMK. Raymond James upgraded Trustmark from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Trustmark from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trustmark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Trustmark currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ TRMK opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. Trustmark has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $35.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $177.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.25 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Trustmark will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.55%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,825,000 after purchasing an additional 61,580 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Trustmark by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,164,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Trustmark by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 319,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after buying an additional 29,207 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 249,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after buying an additional 41,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

