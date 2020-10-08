Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) is Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd’s Largest Position

Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,158 shares during the period. Twilio comprises approximately 23.7% of Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.27% of Twilio worth $93,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Twilio during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Twilio by 1,172.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 88.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 43.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO opened at $298.18 on Thursday. Twilio Inc has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $307.61. The stock has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of -110.85 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.57. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $400.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,946 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.49, for a total transaction of $479,669.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $8,953,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,743 shares of company stock valued at $45,856,794. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, October 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.65.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

