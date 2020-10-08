Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $310.00 to $330.00. The stock traded as high as $298.10 and last traded at $295.42, with a volume of 76991 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $283.00.

TWLO has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Twilio from $215.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Twilio from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Twilio from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.65.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total value of $633,584.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,946 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.49, for a total value of $479,669.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,743 shares of company stock valued at $45,856,794. 6.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1,172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 174.3% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of -110.85 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.75.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $400.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.83 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

