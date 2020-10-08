U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Trading Up 6.5%

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) shares were up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $5.60. Approximately 1,464,056 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 602% from the average daily volume of 208,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

Separately, ValuEngine raised U.S. Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.98.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The energy company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 106.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.23%.

About U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG)

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas projects in Williston Basin of North Dakota; and Dimmit and Zavala Counties, Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had estimated proved reserves of 995,720 barrels of oil equivalent; oil and gas leases covering 3,552 net acres; and 7.30 net producing wells.

