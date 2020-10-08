Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer Sells 10,000 Shares

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Karah Herdman Parschauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 10,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 12,370 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,879.10.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $94.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.70. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a 12 month low of $31.99 and a 12 month high of $94.88.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $61.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.28 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 188.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,171,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,651,000 after purchasing an additional 225,205 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,573,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,081,000 after acquiring an additional 211,265 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,138,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,915,000 after acquiring an additional 169,418 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 111.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 269,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after acquiring an additional 141,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 434,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,992,000 after acquiring an additional 103,472 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RARE. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

