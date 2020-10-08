UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

UMBF has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on UMB Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UMB Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.75.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $55.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial has a one year low of $39.47 and a one year high of $70.26. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.84 and a 200-day moving average of $49.59.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $298.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.63 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 14.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.85%.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total value of $310,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 11.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in UMB Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 49,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 6.3% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

