Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 96.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,615 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 100.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Argus upped their price target on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.04.

UNP opened at $204.62 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $205.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.08. The firm has a market cap of $138.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $1,051,061.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at $12,230,714.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,276 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,942. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

