United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $47.10

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.10 and last traded at $47.10, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.40.

UDIRF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Commerzbank lowered shares of United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.50.

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter.

About United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF)

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

