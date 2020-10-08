United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Decreased by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,091 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 4.5% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,899.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,319,000 after buying an additional 115,099 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 30,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Stephens increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Standpoint Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.67.

In related news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE UPS opened at $174.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $175.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.46. The stock has a market cap of $151.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

