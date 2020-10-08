United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $70.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. United Parcel Service traded as high as $172.05 and last traded at $171.39, with a volume of 96995 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $169.16.

UPS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Standpoint Research cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.67.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In related news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 104.8% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.65%.

About United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.