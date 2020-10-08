Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Receives $130.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $109.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.55. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $149.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $2.20. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,171 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 5,379 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. SRB Corp now owns 3,855 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,539 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

