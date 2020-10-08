Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Universal Logistics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Logistics from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Universal Logistics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

ULH opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.33 million, a PE ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.70. Universal Logistics has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $25.67.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $257.98 million for the quarter. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Logistics will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 106.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Universal Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Universal Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Universal Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.