ValuEngine Downgrades Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) to Sell

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BCH. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Banco de Chile from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:BCH opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.44. Banco de Chile has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.32.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $612.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.90 million. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Banco de Chile by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Banco de Chile by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury and Money Market Operations, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits, demand accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; credit cards; installment loans; credit lines; and residential mortgage loans, as well as short and long term financing.

