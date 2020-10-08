ValuEngine Lowers Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) to Hold

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BBBY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

BBBY stock opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 2.37. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $22.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.27.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Yerger bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $49,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,005.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue Gove bought 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $268,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,078.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 562.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 60.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 508.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 20,014 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter valued at about $106,000.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

