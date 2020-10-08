ValuEngine Upgrades BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) to “Sell”

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered BBVA Banco Frances from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BBVA Banco Frances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, HSBC raised BBVA Banco Frances from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th.

Get BBVA Banco Frances alerts:

Shares of BBAR stock opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. BBVA Banco Frances has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $6.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.33. The firm has a market cap of $514.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BBVA Banco Frances had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that BBVA Banco Frances will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 335,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 63,177 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 1,664.2% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 45,600 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 790,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 87,179 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 127,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

BBVA Banco Frances Company Profile

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BBVA Banco Frances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBVA Banco Frances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.