Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.40.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The company had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 9,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $200,024.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 9,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $181,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,881 shares of company stock worth $795,574. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Valvoline by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 386.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

