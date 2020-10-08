Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s 6th Largest Position

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 39.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 39.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 14,233 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 805,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,290,000 after acquiring an additional 21,856 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $81.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.36. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

