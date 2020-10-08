Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barton Investment Management boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI opened at $174.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.00. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $181.67.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.